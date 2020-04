The NEW Book! The Trials of Samson

COVID-19 got you down? Got a serious case of cabin-fever???

Well, you're not alone, we've all been caught off-guard in this unprecedented time that we're in. One of my companies, Eggizo Entertainment, has really been effected by many of the closures and lockdowns. One of the areas we were most impacted was with our NEW book that we just completed; "The Trials of Samson: Bloodlines". We were on track with our book opening, signing, and tour… but with the nation on quarantine, that didn't seem like such a great idea any more. So we decided to make a FREE E-Book version of our newest title (and my first novel) available to you IMMEDIATELY, before the customary book release party (TBD).

Just visit our website: www.eggizo.com provide your email and it will send you the link to download your free copy instantly! I hope the book provides you with a bit of encouragement, entertainment, and levity in this unique time we are all in.

