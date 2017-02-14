A Day For Lovers Of Sports Too

Happy Valentines Day (also known as “Chocolate-Flower-Greeting-Card-Corporations-Christmas” Day) everyone! In light of that fact, and the fact that the NBA All-Star Game is coming up this weekend, I’m making this sports themed print available again! Originally titled “LAst Supper” and “Purple Reign” I illustrated this piece a few years back in association with G-Smalls (founder of RunTheTriangle) and his new album at the time.

“Celebrating the amazing pedigree of All-Star and Hall-of-Fame players to don the Laker emblem across their chest.” This 12″ x 36″ stretched canvas art print celebrates the rich history of one of the greatest and most celebrated franchises in all of sports. From their days in Minneapolis to “Showtime” and their recent glory in the star-studded big city of LA. This piece acknowledges the many household names from Kareem & Magic, to Shaq & Kobe. To many of the familiar faces from their supporting cast in the Lakeshow and other eras in team history. With the many championship banners hanging from the walls and nods to the Great Western Forum and Staples Center in the background, there are a load of hidden gems and easter eggs in this epic historical piece of art which of course pays homage to the classic painting by Leonardo Da Vinci titled “The Last Supper”.

Recently, I’ve been getting a lot of requests for a Re-Print of this “LAst Supper” Laker piece. But since the original design was only produced in limited quantity. I created an update / Re-Mix of that classic design. Some minor tweaks and drama were added here and there to make this piece an original stand out of it’s own.

The stretched Canvas version is 12″ x 36″ x .75″ thick and sells for $100 (plus shipping) – The smaller mini-poster is printed on artist archival paper and is 6″ x 18″ and sells for $20 (plus shipping) – Each print will be signed and numbered, and mailed out with a few special gifts included with your order!

As usual, I am only doing a “SUPER” Limited run of prints eligible for U.S. residents. The Pre-Order will ONLY be open for 48 HOURS: From 7:30pm Tuesday February 14th to 7:30pm Thursday February 16th Pacific Standard Time. All orders MUST be in before 7:30pm (PST) on Thursday 2/16. Original Art will be printed, packaged, and *shipped 3-5 business days after the close of the Pre-Order.

Please use the “buy now” button next to the correlating print size you want to order). The Large Canvas prints are $100 each, and the small Specialty paper prints are $20. All prints are signed and numbered. **If ordering MULTIPLE items, please see details below on how to order.

12″ x 36″ Canvas – $100.00



6″ x 18″ Paper – $20.00

*12″ x 36″ PRINT – COST FOR SHIPPING IS $10 PER ORDER.

*6″ x 18″ PRINT – COST FOR SHIPPING IS $5 PER ORDER.

**IF ORDERING MULTIPLE ITEMS, PLEASE WRITE AN EMAIL WITH THE DETAILS OF YOUR ORDER TO JERRELL@THEREDR.COM, AND I WILL SEND YOU AN INVOICE WITH YOUR ORDER TOTAL.