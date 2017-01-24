LIMITED EDITION Vintage SuperBowl LI Original Art Pre-Order (48 Hours Only)

Are You Ready For Some Football?!?

Continuing with the “Sports Theme”, my LIMITED EDITION Original Art Series for January focuses on The BIG Game coming up on February 5th. Yes, the Super Bowl! I don’t have a ‘horse in the race’ per say (Go RAMS!), but I’ve been watching the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons race to the finish line. This inspired me to finally make the leap from the MLB and NBA to venture into some NFL artwork before it was too late.

Given the amazing spectacle that the Super Bowl has become–uniting the country and stretching beyond mere sports fans and enthusiasts–watching The BIF Game with your family or friends has become one of America’s most beloved pastimes.

Keeping that in mind for this offering of custom and one-of-a-kind art, I wanted it to reflect a vintage and “throw-back” era kind of feel. The artwork calls back to both teams’ early days and retro designs, as well as the earliest era of the newly formed NFL.

As we look ahead to celebrate the 51st Super Bowl, these two classically themed team shirts and collectable (signed and numbered) art prints will enable you to properly cheer the team of your choice (or both) as you root them along on the 5th.

These classic Tees come in sizes from Small to XXL. Blue and White for The PATS and Black and White for ATL. As usual, I am only doing a “SUPER” Limited run of shirts eligible for U.S. residents. The Pre-Order will ONLY be open for 48 HOURS: From 10:30pm Tuesday January 24th to 10:30pm Thursday January 26th Pacific Standard Time. All orders MUST be in before 10:30pm (PST) on Thursday 1/26. Shirts will be printed, packaged, and *shipped 3-5 business days after the close of the Pre-Order.

Please use the “buy now” button next to the correlating size and design you want to order). T-shirts are $40 each, and signed and numbered art prints are $15. **If ordering MULTIPLE items, please see details below on how to order.

Super Bowl LI Commemorative Art Print

*COST FOR SHIPPING IS $5 PER ORDER.

**IF ORDERING MULTIPLE ITEMS, PLEASE WRITE AN EMAIL WITH THE DETAILS OF YOUR ORDER TO JERRELL@THEREDR.COM, AND I WILL SEND YOU AN INVOICE WITH YOUR ORDER TOTAL.